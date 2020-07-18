HC Wainwright Increases Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $7.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 58,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

