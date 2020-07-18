Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $22.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $636.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.35. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 742,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

