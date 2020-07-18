Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.29) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($1.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £99,750 ($122,754.12).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.