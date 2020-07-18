Harvey Investment Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

