Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

