Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

