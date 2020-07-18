Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

