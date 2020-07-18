Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 58.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 721.0% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $324.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

