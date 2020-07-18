Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.63.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $70,319.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,662 shares of company stock valued at $570,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 347,726 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.