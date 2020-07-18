Hardide (LON:HDD) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Hardide (LON:HDD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:HDD opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.98. Hardide has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.91 ($0.95).

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

