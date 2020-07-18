Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 131 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.