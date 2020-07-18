Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of T opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

