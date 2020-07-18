Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 126,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

