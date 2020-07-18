Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.