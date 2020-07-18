Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $7,174,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.57 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

