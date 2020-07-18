Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

