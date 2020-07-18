Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

