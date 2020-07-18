Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.