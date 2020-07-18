Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 9,605 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 751,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sabre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sabre’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

