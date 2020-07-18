Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 6,192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.