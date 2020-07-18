Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 453 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

