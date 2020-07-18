Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 326 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

