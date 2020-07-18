Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 299 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after buying an additional 312,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after buying an additional 154,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.03%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

