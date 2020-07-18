Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,330 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $295.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

