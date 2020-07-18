Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,956 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

UNM stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

