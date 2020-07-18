Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,934 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

