Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 18,056 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

