Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,165,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

