Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 119.0% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

