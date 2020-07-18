Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

