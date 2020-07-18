Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $91,000 Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Unilever by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.70 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

