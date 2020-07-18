Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $781,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $100.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.