Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $518,000 Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,485,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $122.77 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

