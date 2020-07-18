Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $465,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 172.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

