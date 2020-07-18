Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $123,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

