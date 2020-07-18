Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $106,000 Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xerox were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Xerox by 160.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

XRX opened at $17.35 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

