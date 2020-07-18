Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,828 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

