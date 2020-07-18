Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after buying an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

