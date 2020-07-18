Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $144.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

