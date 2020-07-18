Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 59 ($0.73) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hammerson to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hammerson to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 83 ($1.02) to GBX 52 ($0.64) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 120.08 ($1.48).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 78.80 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 39.57 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.30 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.