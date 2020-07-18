Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 1,800

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

HLMA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,129.71. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25).

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

