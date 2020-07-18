Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 297,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

