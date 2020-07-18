Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

