Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

