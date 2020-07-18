GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 790 ($9.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 980 ($12.06).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 880 ($10.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 762.16.

In other GVC news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

