Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

