Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) CEO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) CEO Ronald Loudoun sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $250,000.00.
Shares of GRYN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
