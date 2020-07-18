Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) CEO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) CEO Ronald Loudoun sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of GRYN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

