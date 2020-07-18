Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The company has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson purchased 1,114 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $45,228.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

