Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).
GRI stock opened at GBX 287.80 ($3.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.25.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
