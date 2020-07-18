Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

GRI stock opened at GBX 287.80 ($3.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.25.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £302.94 ($372.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($369.19).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

