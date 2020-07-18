Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

